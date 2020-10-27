We’re not quite out of the cold just yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The fall sunshine sure feels nice, but we are still holding on to some colder air here in the Pacific Northwest. The scale is still trying to balance out and we are a bit below where we should be as we start the week.

A sunny and cold day definitely doesn’t feel the same as a wet and cold day in October. This is weather that you can enjoy with just a heavier jacket or some gloves. Just how cold will we be on our Tuesday? Well slightly warmer than our Monday, with highs pushing the mid-50s. The wind is gentle, a little warm, or cool air advection to work with during the day.

I think the most noticeable change is going to be the morning temperature. We shouldn’t start the day in the 20s or lower 30s. We will be closer to the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday. There is a bit of a jolt to starting the day with freezing temperatures, but that shouldn’t be the case today. One weather model has the 60s back in the forecast by Thursday and then pushing the mid-60s by early next week. Will we have another cold snap coming up? Not in the next 5 to 7 days. It looks like we will have average fall October and November temperatures.

In the meantime, a massive digging trough is bringing well below normal temperatures to potions of Texas and states to the north. Snow has been falling in Colorado and temperatures have been hitting below freezing in northern Texas. You can see how far south the jet stream reaches in the weather graphic below. That is a well of cold air to the north that is infiltrating a huge chunk of the United States. Winter has come early for many, but it won’t stick around for very long.

Fall months can bring in some interesting weather. We are teetering between seasons and sometimes we tap in to one more than the other. The high temperature chart below shows warm summer temperatures in Florida and Texas and a clear rush of winter moving in through Colorado and the panhandle of Oklahoma. You could drive the from the 80s and 90s to the 20s and 30s in Texas in hours. Well, even Oregon has some areas that the temperature can go from mild to cold pretty quick. The northeast corner of Oregon is definitely tapped into some colder air than those of us west of the Cascades later in the week.

The concern for cold air in the central section of the United States is going to stick around for some time. Heavy rain likely for portions of the east coast. We still have a severe drought through areas of Oregon and Washington. There is no rain in the forecast Tuesday and it is gradually warming. This was just a test run, but we will get to our real winter in now time.