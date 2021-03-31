We’re on our way to 70 degrees for the first time this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of the year where we get hit with a tease of late spring warmth but it doesn’t stick around very long.

Temperatures on Wednesday are going to feel like late May or early June for some, assuming we can hit 70 degrees. It’ll be close, as weather models have a flat temperature in the upper 60s, but we have to take into consideration some other variables that can boost that temperature even more. With the sunshine and wind pattern, we may get that boost to 70 by the afternoon. This will be the first of the year, of the month, of the season.

For those of you along the coast, temperatures will be cooler for you than in the valley. Highs around Seaside and Cannon Beach should top off in the mid-50s. With the sunshine coming in, it’ll be a nice day to get out on the beach and just go for a soothing walk.

Temperatures into the 60s for the Columbia River Gorge, with high temperatures pushing 70 around Central Oregon as well. It’s just going to be a nice warm spring day for folks (relatively speaking.)

If you were thinking about hitting the slopes tomorrow, it will be a blue day with temperatures pushing the 50s and lower 60s for some of the communities heading up to the mountain. This means the snow levels will be way above the passes and we won’t have that colder air for mountain snow until the weekend.

This is all from a strong spring ridge of high pressure that is building over the west coast today. Under that ridge is a thermal trough that is going to help warm up the valley and it will also promote some offshore wind.

Likely just a fairly weak northeast wind, but it will be stronger for the western edge of the Gorge. This won’t be one of those aggressive offshore winds that can really crank the temperatures. That ridge will start to shift and break down towards the end of the week, but that just means we have a stretch of weather to enjoy.

Have you gone for a run or walk downtown at the waterfront to check out the cherry blossoms yet? Today is going to be a great day to get outside to do some errands, but also to just take a break and to enjoy the spring bloom. There shouldn’t be anything to come in and knock those cherry blossoms off course, so you should have a span of time to enjoy the lovely view.

Cherry blossoms are now in full bloom! #PDX 🌸 pic.twitter.com/jJKAknjgEJ — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) March 30, 2021

Courtesy Becky C. Salem Cherry Blossoms

They’re also in full bloom down at the Capitol in Salem! Check out the view there!

Lastly, I want to show you a long-range forecast that will give an idea of the trend that is coming up. Will we have more of these days that look to be close to the 70s? Well it does look like we for sure have our one day coming, with even some warmer temperatures on Tuesday. However, we then see more of the 50s range take back over as we charge into the first part of April in Portland.

It doesn’t look like there are more consistent signs of warmer weather coming until we get a little further down the road. However, there are a few runs that show the orange or red box in a sea of blue. More consistent signs of the dark and orange and red may represent temperatures well into the 70s coming near the end of April.

April typically starts with highs in the lower 60s and we are still not average 70 degrees until closer to the end of May or early June.