We’re one month closer to autumn and not much has changed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s time to speed through the final lap of summer, so enjoy it while it is here.

We have numerous hot summer days this week, but we also have multiple days that may end up being rather cool for a summer day. We will start the week off with the heat before we find some cooler air.

Temperatures in the lower to mid 60s as of 8 a.m., eventually reaching the lower 90s by afternoon. It has been very warm the last few mornings for communities like The Dalles, Boardman, Hermiston and Pendleton and it will be no different today.

Temperatures will be pushing into the 80s early in the morning for those in the Lower Columbia Basin. We will find our forecast crossing the 80s by mid-day, but that will buy us some time in the morning to be outside. The Oregon coast will start in the 50s and 60s, with highs topping off in the 60s by afternoon. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, depending on your location today.

We have potential to actually warm to the mid 90s today, but the weather models have been running warmer than the observed high the last three days. I think it is likely that we have a lot of neighborhoods topping off around 92, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we find some locations around 95. That means the afternoon is going to be cooking and it will be toasty out there. Triple-digits for I-84 corridor as you’re traveling east through areas of the Gorge. This will mainly be for Wasco county and those east. As usual, you have to hit the coast to stay cool.

It takes time to break down such a large and massive ridge of high pressure, and we haven’t had much luck. Well this week, it finally starts to give, as the edge of the ridge collapses and allows a system from the Gulf of Alaska to move in our direction. Until then, we sit under this ridge that keeps a southerly flow aloft and it also promotes sunshine and dry weather. You can see the disturbance that is just waiting to fall south in the weather pattern graphic below. That bullseye of green is the Gulf of Alaska low that is going to move in our direction later in the week.

As the southerly flow hangs in the forecast, we will still keep the threat for isolated thunderstorms in the forecast. This flow aloft will also keep wildfire smoke in our sky through the early part of the week. The futurecast is picking up on thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Unlike Sunday, when the storms were south near Medford, today they will be concentrated to central Oregon. This will be more of an afternoon and evening event, not a morning event like we had a times last week. Crook county looks to be right there in the thick of it as we hit the second part of the day.

It sure looks like the Storm Prediction Center is thinking the same thing for tomorrows forecast. They have the chance for thunderstorms right around that mark too. Weather models have been consistently painting this outcome and it is likely going to be the location that will have the bursts of lightning and heavy rain today. You may notice that the circle also includes the Cascades and even the foothills of the Cascades in the valley. These storms likely stay east, but we will have to monitor the situation tomorrow. I wouldn’t count on much activity in our section of the state today.