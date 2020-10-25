We’re rounding off the weekend with winter temperatures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This weekend is our first taste of winter weather in the Pacific Northwest (PNW). Snow for the mountains and cold air infiltrating the region. That cold air will be felt the next few days. We will bottom out in the mid-30s on Sunday morning and the lower 30s on Monday morning. However, this weekend, we are going to be dealing with a breeze too. It will be cold and breezy.

By Sunday morning, wind may be pushing the 25 to 30 mph range around Portland. There may be some gusty moments for you folks at the Oregon coast too. Weather models have the wind pushing the 30 mph range around Tillamook by the morning hours. Dealing with wind is one thing, but we will also be dealing with that wind chill. The transfer of heat because of the wind near our exposed skin will make it feel a bit colder. If we factor in the wind, it is going to feel more like the 20s and even the single digits for you folks in central Oregon. That is something that occurs in the winter, not typically this time in October.

This is a wind chill chart that is provided by the National Weather Service (NWS). A way to gauge the wind chill as you factor in the wind. It’s possible that we are actually going to be feeling more like the mid to lower 20s with the possibility of stronger wind in the morning. It’s important to bundle up and it may be worth wearing the winter jacket if you’re going to be out and about early in the day.

We will warm up by the afternoon, but it again will feel like winter. Temperatures topping around 48 in Portland, which is an average early December day. We’re not quite there, but we are going to have a taste of winter. Temperatures rebound to the 60s by midweek, but we sure are going to be a bit cold the next few days. It is likely that we hit our first freeze in Portland come Monday morning. We’ve had some morning temperatures in the mid 30s but we’ve yet to hit 32 or below. There is no rain in the forecast Sunday or early this week.