We’re shaking up the forecast this week; will we hit 70 degrees?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are days away from April, which means we should start seeing temperatures more consistently in the 60s. Not the case for the start of our final week of March, as cold air is hanging around from our weekend disturbance.

The northwest flow keeps us under the spell of below-average temperatures on Monday, with even some leftover wind to battle. It will not be nearly as windy as Sunday; however, we may have some gusts that are definitely noticeable if you’re going to be out this afternoon, which means it may even feel slightly cooler than expected today.

The visible satellite shows some clouds over the region, with more sunshine in central Oregon.

The wind picks up this afternoon out of the northwest. This is why we have that small threat for some lingering showers, but for the most part, it will be dry. Check out the wind gusts around the Greater Portland Metro Area at 4:00 p.m., some neighborhoods are pushing the 25 mph range.

We can’t rule out some stronger wind in areas of the Gorge and central Oregon. In fact, there may be some wind gusting to the 30 mph range (half the speed from Sunday). That northwest flow will eventually turn to an offshore flow by midweek, increasing our temperatures and promoting more sunshine around here.

For now, we have clouds in and out of the Willamette Valley Monday afternoon and evening. Sunshine will break through the clouds during the second part of our day. We should have a pleasant sunset Monday evening, with temperatures in the lower 50s. Enjoy the spring bloom, you can see it from the KOIN tower camera in the photo on the left down by the waterfront. Stoller Winery is looking marvelous this afternoon as well, but the sun may be a bit misleading for it’s still a good 8 to 10 degrees below average.





That won’t continue for the full week though; warm spring temperatures arrive on Wednesday. The temperatures aloft will still be fairly cool on Tuesday, which you can see in the weather graphic below, represented with the dark blue shade. If you work the slideshow to Wednesday, you can spot the warmer air moving in from the south and that is going to boost our temperatures significantly for the end of the month. If it was the summer, we would really be cranking, but since it’s our first spring warmup, we are going to be closer to 70 degrees. Yes!

This is the temperature trend for the coming week. Our average right now is 59 degrees, which we will sit below both today and Tuesday. Once that warmer air moves north on Wednesday, our high is likely to top off at just about 70 degrees. Most weather models have us anywhere form 67-70 degrees on Wednesday. This will also be paired with a blue sky and the most inviting March spring temperatures that we’ve had this year. We should hold on to that warmer air until Friday, before we start to cool down once again for Easter weekend. Temperatures to drop to average or below average on Saturday and then it will carry over into Sunday as well. If you’re hoping to go for a spring wildflower hike or you just want to get some cleaning done, maybe you can do that Wednesday.