We’re starting the weekend with rain but finishing dry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that, we are entering our last “weekend” of April and it will bring some needed rain for Portland.

Below you can find the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday: I changed the title because each day seems to blend together during the quarantine. Expect rain to move in by the early morning hours, it should be here by 7 or 8 am for Portland. That rain will be initiated by a front that will sweep across the valley through the morning to about mid-day. Right now, it does seem like the rain will slow down by the early afternoon. If everything plays out right, we may have some sunshine to finish the day off Saturday.

The futurecast is timing the heavier rain to arrive around 8 a.m. from Longview all the way down to about Eugene. At this time the rain is likely west of areas like Hood River, Madras and Pendleton. The wind may also pick up as the front moves in, running around 10-15 mph and some gusts a bit higher in intensity. Behind this front, conditions may open up a bit and also become a bit more stable.

This may be the wettest day all month. Weather models have our rain totals anywhere from .15″ to .40″ around the Portland metro area. Expect higher totals for the Oregon coast and SW Washington. Even areas of Central and Eastern Oregon should see some minor accumulation, with a rain shadow setting up. Sunday will bring in drier conditions and more sunshine for the valley.