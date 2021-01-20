We’re trading in sunshine for clouds today

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High pressure has been our best friend for the last two days. It has left us with sunshine and the clouds that did move through just helped out the sunrise and sunset. I hate to say we’re trading it in, but we are making an exchange for more clouds today.

High pressure is flattening out for a day or two and a trough is going to move in on Thursday. Before it arrives, the clouds increase, to the point of a mostly cloudy-to-overcast day. If you cycle through the slideshow below, you’ll find an image of the cloud cover for Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening. They don’t look much different, right? That’s because we are looking at clouds just about all day today. The farther south you are, the better chance you have at broken clouds. By Wednesday evening, most will be overcast. However, we aren’t building up the elements that are needed for rain just yet.

Clouds Wednesday AM

Clouds Wednesday PM

As that high pressure retreats, the warmer weather is going to go with it. You can see that the temperatures aloft are slightly warmer around Oregon and northern California today. That is represented by the orange tones in the graphic below. As we transition to colder weather on Thursday we will probably find our daily high around average for the day. Why? Even though we may have some slightly warmer air around, the clouds will prevent much sunshine and that should keep us a few degrees cooler than if it was a nice sunny day. If you then cycle to the graphic that is labeled “Thursday 850 temp anomaly” you can see the transition to colder air. There is a pool of that moving south and that is going to put our temperatures below average for some time. This is going to be our first shot of cold air before the next surge over the weekend.

Wednesday 850 temp anomaly

Thursday 850 temp anomaly

You can call Wednesday the transition day of the week. If you can’t choose if you want colder weather or if you’d like to stay warm like most of the month, today is YOUR day. Twenty-four hours from Wednesday morning, we are looking at colder air and some precipitation moving our way. Below is a line graph that is going to give us a general idea of the temperature aloft the next 14 days or so. If the pink line is where we normally are, you can see that a large chunk of the next 10 days is going to be below that. That is is going to represent below-average temperatures for a chunk of our January and potentially early February.

There may be a lot of hot coffee days coming.

For now Portland, you can expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high temperature of 47 degrees. Clouds thicken up through the day and the rain should stay away until Thursday.