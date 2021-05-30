We’re wrapping up our last weekend of May with summer heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We continue to tally 80-degree days here in Portland. There have been six this month and we should finish our weekend and month with a few more. Today high temperatures are going to top off in the lower to mid 80s. We have Memorial Day weekend cranking the summer heat with highs 10 to 15 degrees above average. That means we are going to have a lot of folks outside enjoying the heat today. It won’t be a record, but we will be closer to a record come Tuesday. The record high today is 91 degrees, which is not where we will hit today but it is in the forecast in two short days. If you’re going to be out and about today, take your water with you and make sure to cover from the sun.

We have another strong ridge developing, similar to that of which developed earlier in the month. The weather pattern graphic shows the mountain building over the west coast come Monday. This weekend we are on the front edge of this ridge and then it will strengthen by Tuesday. That means we are continuing the pleasant weather throughout the month. We will finish the month of May with a rain total of 0.58 inches. This will be outside the top 5, putting Portland May 2021 at number 6. We were just on the fringe because number 5 was 0.57 inches. Either way, when we start bringing up this conversation, you know it has just been dry. Meteorological spring comes to a conclusion Monday and we will have to find out where we finish for the three-month span of March, April and May. It will be one of the driest on record if not the driest.

I do want to point out that the morning is going to be a bit cloudy. There is a disturbance trying to move in, but it will get pushed to the north. The clouds will pass over this high pressure, leaving high thin clouds around today. There will be thicker clouds to the west and up the Washington coast through the morning. Notice that there is some rain just off the coast and pushing the coastline to the north for the Olympic Peninsula. We won’t be dealing with rain, but the clouds will be in and out today. If you check out the futurecast for the 6:30 p.m. hour slot, the clouds thin out west of the Cascades. Passing clouds grace the open sky over Pendleton, but it shouldn’t be enough to cloud up sunset for you folks. Again, most of the clouds will be high and thin clouds today.

Here is how the day breaks down around the Willamette Valley. More clouds to start the day with temperatures already in the lower 60s by 8 a.m.. A light breeze running out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph today. Highs in the lower 70s, which is our average high, by the time we get to lunch. Some would say we are soaring by 5 p.m. with our daytime high peaking around 83 degrees. Slice an hour out of the day to just be outside and you should be set with some sunshine. If you don’t want to battle the “heat”, you may want to do your physical activities earlier in the day. If you want to just hang out in the sun, under cooler temperatures, today would be the day to head to the coast!