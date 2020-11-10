Wet and windy Tuesday with a healthy dose of mountain snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There will be very little dry time this week and that goes for your Tuesday forecast.

We should start the morning with some passing showers and mountain snow. We will be hours into the Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascade range by Tuesday morning, so be prepared for mountain pass snow. The Winter Weather Advisory is standing until Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Snow levels generally above 3,000 feet, with totals ranging around 6 to 12 inches.

Government Camp will likely find totals around 4 inches or above. Prepare your cars for winter.

One noticeable difference on Tuesday will be the morning temperatures. We shouldn’t be dealing with cold freezing temperatures Tuesday but most of the day will be spent in the 40s. We will start the morning probably a good 10 degrees more than what we had Monday morning with frost.

Afternoon clouds with the potential for a few broken clouds in the afternoon. We likely top off near 50 if not a degree or two above. The wind will be gusty, running out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The wind will slow down Tuesday night as conditions settle down by Wednesday.

Although windy, it isn’t going to be raging to wind alert levels. We will say breezy moments topping off around the mid-20s.





Weather models depict some lingering showers by Tuesday evening. They will become more isolated as the moisture comes to a halt. I want to show the futurecast for tomorrow evening because it is clear that most of the moisture for central and eastern Oregon turns over to snow. That means we may have some snow for areas like Madras or Bend.

Those of you that have to travel I-84, be prepared for snow in your normal areas out by Cabbage hill/Deadman pass. We may be fortunate enough to see a little bit of sunshine tomorrow afternoon.

This last graphic is to help show the support of a fairly strong wind aloft Tuesday morning. This is going to help generate showers and encourage mountain snow. If you focus on the right side of the graphic, you will see a streak of red and yellow near the Pacific Northwest (PNW), that is representing the stronger wind. With the organization of the jet and the moisture moving in, we should have a healthy dose of mountain snow.