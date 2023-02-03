PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here comes the rain again, falling on my head like a memory. Yes, the Eurythmics are now part of this forecast.

We made it through an entire week without rain. It was nice to have a break, but frankly I was ready to put the kibosh on the subfreezing morning temperatures. It’s a cloudy and damp Friday and we’re getting started with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The amount of rain over Portland will likely be the light variety. We may see about 0.10″ – 0.20″ for the entire day.

The wind with the approaching front will help break up the layer of smog that sunk in the Willamette Valley the last few days. Strongest southerly wind shows up at the coast Friday midday to afternoon. Portland will experience strong winds from the south by the afternoon, 25-30mph.

Expect a break in the wet weather by Saturday, at least for part of the day. The next cold front arrives Sunday.

Swipe through the graphics below.