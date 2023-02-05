Two storms bring rain and wind back to Portland this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your rain gear ready to go in Portland! Another round of wet and windy weather takes aim at western Oregon and Washington Sunday.

The Pacific Northwest sees its latest push of moisture from a weak cold front Sunday. This latest storm will help bring snow back to the Cascades as snow elevations drop to 3,500 feet Sunday.

Forecast snow elevations

About a foot of snow accumulation is expected for places like Mount Hood Meadows Sunday into Monday.

Cascade snow accumulation forecast

Rain showers will continue to diminish after a soggy start to the day Sunday, but additional totals will near one-tenth of an inch as the shower potential continues in Portland for Monday morning.

Rain accumulation forecast from Sunday morning to Monday night

Winds could become breezy at times for the Willamette Valley. Southerly winds could gust close to 30 mph Sunday. Those southerly winds will help keep temperatures at or above the average of 50 degrees this week.

Portland’s extended forecast

Another round of wet weather comes with Tuesday’s cold front. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 50s by the middle and end of the new workweek.