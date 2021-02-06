First February weekend starts wet and windy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting our first weekend of February with scattered showers and highs maxing out in the mid 40s. Snow levels start near mountain passes today then drop to 2,000 – 1,500′ on Super Bowl Sunday.

If you’re skiing this weekend, throw on an extra layer. Strong SW winds on the slopes expected today. Could be a tough drive through the gorge too.

Next week, get your mittens and parkas ready. We’re expecting a mighty cold setup, likely to be our coldest temperatures yet this season. A strong offshore flow brings in modified Arctic air from the northeast. The potential is there for low snow next week but right now all signs point to a very dry atmosphere.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for NE Oregon for gusts up to 40-50 mph. Tree limbs may break and power outages are possible.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST

SATURDAY…



* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.



* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge, Kittitas

Valley, Lower Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blue

Mountains. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge, Lower

Columbia Basin, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains and

Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains.



* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Saturday.



* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=wind%20advisory

Winter Weather Advisory Eastern Slopes N. Cascades

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN COLES CORNER AND STEVENS PASS… * WHAT…Snow expected for the Cascade Crest including Highway 2 between Coles Corner and Stevens Pass. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 20 inches near Stevens Pass. 4 to 8 inches is expected outside of the pass. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE…Holden Village, Plain, Stevens Pass, Mazama, and Stehekin. * WHEN…From 4 AM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=winter%20weather%20advisory

“On February 1st , over 90% of the state remains in a drought category, according to the National Drought Monitor, with several counties in southern and central Oregon in the extreme drought category.”