PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wet and rainy weather remains Tuesday morning over Portland as snow elevations remain high.

Those traveling in western Oregon and Washington on Tuesday will see wet weather with highs in the low 50s. Morning rain will slowly dry through the day as clouds remain.

Early morning rain will be the biggest impact for those traveling in western Oregon and Washington Tuesday, December 19, 2023

The biggest travel impacts across the country won’t be felt until Sunday in the Rocky Mountain states where snow is possible and rain and storms are possible from the Dakotas to the Gulf of Mexico.

Rocky Mountain states see snow Christmas Eve as the Great Plains see rain stretching south to the Gulf of Mexico

Portland’s rain accumulation on Tuesday will only amount to a couple of tenths of an inch at best. Most of that rain will fall before sunrise as drier weather returns.

Rain accumulation expected Tuesday, December 19, 2023 as drier skies return to western Oregon and Washington by the afternoon hours

Skies continue to dry and slowly warm as the first day of astronomical winter arrives Thursday. Drier skies are expected in the Portland area for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s forecast a week out from Christmas

Slightly cooler temperatures return to western Oregon and Washington by next week.