PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had some strong storms sweep over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington on Sunday. We saw everything from hail in Southeast Portland to a waterspout in Camas and an EF-0 tornado in Harrisburg in Linn County.

Following Sunday’s active weather day, there will be plenty of scattered showers on Monday in the metro area with a chance of thunderstorms and soaking rain in the afternoon and early evening.

The threat of thunderstorms will reach from the Willamette Valley to central and eastern Oregon.

We’ll also continue to see well-below normal daytime highs for this time of year. We could even tie or break a record on Monday for the coldest daytime high on June 19, which was set back in 1964.

By mid-week our daytime highs will begin to warm back up. And as the temperatures rise, we’ll also start drying out and see plenty of sunshine come Thursday.

If you’re a planner, here’s what you need to know for the next five days:

Best Day: Wednesday

Warmest Day: Thursday

Coolest Days: Monday and Tuesday

Rainiest Day: Monday