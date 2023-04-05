More rain on the way Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wet weather continues to find its way into the Portland metro area this week.

Warmer temperatures have sent snow elevations closer to 1,600 feet Wednesday to nearly 5,000 feet by Thursday. That’s where mountain locations will keep heavy snow showers through the end of the week while coastal and valley residents see heavy rain at times.

Snow elevations continue to rise as warmer temperatures work their way back into the Pacific Northwest

Wednesday afternoon’s high will sit nearly 10 degrees below normal. The average high this time of year should be in the low 60s in Portland.

Portland’s shower potential increases Wednesday afternoon as highs climb to the low 50s

Portland’s wet weather ramps up through the day Wednesday. Cloudy skies will transition to light showers by the noon hour. Rain showers become more widespread and heavier by the evening hours.

Rain accumulation nears a tenth to a quarter of an inch by Wednesday night

Rain accumulation will near a tenth of an inch Wednesday for the Willamette Valley to nearly a quarter of an inch along the coast.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast

Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the week but will remain below average. These cooler-than-normal temperatures will keep Oregon’s snowpack healthy.

Oregon remains above normal percentage in snow water equivalent.

Most of the state currently sits at greater than 150% of the normal snow water equivalent for this point in the month of April.

Additional snowfall expected over Mt. Hood Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Additional snowfall will be limited to the highest points of the Cascades Wednesday. That’s where parts of Mt. Hood could see close to three inches of additional snow Wednesday. That comes after feet of snow fell over that region in the last week.