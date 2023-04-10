PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a warmer weekend, we will now dip back down to the low 50s for our daytime highs here in Portland and the metro area, which is about 10 degrees below our average high for this time of year.

As we start our workweek, Monday through late Tuesday we will see steady rain showers continue to fall around our region. It’s not until mid-week that the showers really start to let up. The weather models are forecasting an additional 2 inches of rain from late Sunday into Tuesday evening.

Over the weekend temperatures were on the rise, but our trend of cooler than normal daytime highs is going to return. So keep the jackets and hoodies handy!

While those sun breaks we’ve been waiting for should pop up on Friday as our forecast for this coming weekend looks nice and dry. We could even see mid-to upper 60s come Sunday, but first those cooler and wet conditions continue.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for all the latest information.