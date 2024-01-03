PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday brings another round of wet weather to the Portland area, including rain on the Oregon coast and Willamette Valley plus snow in the lower elevations.

Scattered showers will continue to to push their way through parts of western Oregon and Washington Wednesday. Winds will transition from the east to southeast through the day. Gusts aren’t expected to be any greater than 15-20 mph. Temperatures will become slightly warmer by the afternoon as valley locations climb into the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers and highs in the upper 40s are expected for the Willamette Valley Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Rain accumulation will near a tenth to a quarte-of-an-inch Wednesday along the Willamette Valley. Coastal spots could creep closer to a half-inch of rain by the end of the day.

Rain accumulation will near a tenth to a quarter of an inch by the end of the day Wednesday, January 3, 2024

These slightly cooler and wetter conditions will help drop snow elevation levels over the Cascades. Beneficial snow will not only help build up Oregon and Washington’s dwindling snowpack, but ski areas will also see a big bump in snow totals through the weekend.

Mountain snow will continue through much of the week

Temperatures will be cold enough over the mountains to sustain snowfall this week. Valley locations will see slightly cooler temperatures by the weekend. That’s where daytime highs fall closer to what’s normal for the beginning of January.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cooler and wetter weather pattern for the rest of the week

Snow remains clear from Portland’s forecast, but we’ll visually get to enjoy the snow on the Cascade foothills by next week. That’s where snow elevations could near about 2500 feet. Next week’s snow elevation levels will continue to change as the week progresses.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team will keep you up to date with all the latest information.