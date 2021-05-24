Wettest day all spring coming today

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We have yet to break a quarter-inch of rain this spring in one rain event — but there is a chance that we finally receive a spring soaking today.

You will want to grab the rain jacket today if you’re going to be out and about for work or recreation. This is the type of rain that we’ve been waiting for all spring, but instead, we ended up with the driest April on record and we are now living through one of the driest May months on record.

This should help boost us near the tail end of the top five, but we will have to see how we finish the month (which is closing in on us quickly). Rain should be here by morning, with showers developing as early as 5 a.m. around the valley.

It will pick up in consistency and it will also become more widespread through the morning hours. You may want to leave earlier if you have to drive into work because this may slow things down today.

Although most should just see a steady light rain or frequent showers, there is also a chance for moderate to heavy showers due to an isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. The futurecast graphic below depicts some of those showers and thunderstorms developing around Marion, Linn and Lane counties by 3 p.m.

That threat should hold to the south and I don’t expect the thunderstorm threat travel north in the afternoon, it should mainly stay south of Portland. Notice a few scattered showers passing through central and eastern Oregon too.

Weather models project rain totals to be over .25 inches by the time we wrap up Monday. I would range .15 – .50 inches around the valley today. That is something else compared to what we’ve picked up this spring. It should be the wettest day that we’ve see all spring.

Rain totals are lackluster to the east, most of this moisture will stay west of the Cascades. Rain totals pushing the .50 to 1.00 inch mark in the foothills and out to the coast.

Temperatures in the morning should be hovering around the lower 50s. With the rain moving in and the clouds around, the temperatures shouldn’t warm very much through the day.

Most locations are going to start the morning around 50, with the exception of Pendleton and some of the communities to the east — which are likely to see a warmer start to the day. Uniform morning temperatures around the valley and out to the Oregon coast.

Although right around average for the morning, we will be close to 10 degrees below average by the afternoon.

We top off around the lower 60s today in the valley. The normal high around this time of May is actually the lower 70s. This should feel like an early spring day for us in Portland.

Temperatures stay pretty cool for the Oregon coast and areas like Hood River today. If you’re looking for a nice warm afternoon, you’ll have to wait until later in the week! Today we are taking on the spring rain that we have needed all month and all April.