Wettest forecast this month before the cold infiltrates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There haven’t been many wet days this month. The few that we’ve had produced sparse rain totals, but Portland and areas of the Willamette Valley are expecting the wettest stretch of days we’ve had this month.

Showers will be around in the morning, continuing on and off Sunday. Rain totals may push a quarter of an inch, especially if we have a downpour or two. Larger rain totals are also expected for the Oregon coast, from Clatsop County south to Tillamook County. There will be sun breaks to chop up the forecast, but there will be plenty of opportunities to grab some measurable rain too.

Cycle through the graphic slideshow below to get an idea of the shower activity Sunday. You will also find some graphics about the accompanied mountain snow that we are expecting.

Onshore flow keeps conditions cool and showery until Tuesday. The schedule has about an equal chance for rain throughout the day, from morning to evening.

Moisture will make it east of the mountains Sunday too. There’s also a chance for showers and even a wintry mix for some spots out east. Temperatures Sunday will hover around the mid to upper 40s. We aren’t expecting to reach the lower 50s, which is our average for mid to late February.

Sunday’s weather will be more beneficial for the Cascades, as the persistent flow keeps the snow coming. There will even be a few convective showers, leading to some bursts of heavy snow.

Snow levels will be down below the mountain passes. You will come across snow if you are going to drive up to the mountain. Snow levels dipping to 2,500 feet by afternoon, dropping below 2,000 feet by night.

A winter weather advisory is in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. Snow totals will be pushing a foot of snow by the time the day is wrapped up. Expecting at least 5 to 8 inches for the Government Camp location by night. Snow levels drop to near the valley floor on Monday, which we will keep an eye on as we start the new week.