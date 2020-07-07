What ‘above normal’ wildfire potential means for you

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Severe drought, low rain totals, and extreme heat. Every fire season has a unique set of weather conditions. The KOIN 6 Weather Team has been monitoring rainfall trends, drought conditions, and working closely with fire weather specialists to get you through the summer safely.

According to National Interagency Fire Center, our significant wild land fire potential is expected to be above normal for central and eastern Oregon and Washington now through the end of summer.

The potential for large and costly fires is expected to ramp up to above average levels through July and August.

A new challenge facing everyone this year is not only the potential for destructive wildfires. Smoke pollution and worsening air quality will be a concern for everyone as we move ahead through this summer.

The risks and hazards of firefighting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will be just one more element firefighters and first-responders face this year. Firefighting efforts will look very different this fire season.

Watch the video above to learn what local fire weather specialists are saying about this year’s wildfire outlook. It takes a team to put out a fire… and it will take all of us to get through this wildfire season.