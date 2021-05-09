What to expect for your Mother’s Day forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We know that there hasn’t been much rain this spring, so you can almost count on a dry day coming. However, there are a few moments that may bring in a hit or miss shower today. If you were thinking of a morning walking or you wanted to sit out back for a morning brunch with the family, it will likely start with some clouds. Temperatures in the lower 50s to start the day around Portland, with nearly average temperatures coming by the later afternoon. We should technically be closer to the upper 60s now, but nothing to fret about. Notice in the Mother’s Day graphic below (the one with the amazing flower décor), that we don’t have a rain icon in the timeslots, but be wary of an isolated shower today. I’ll show you more about that below.

Depending on your location tomorrow, you should bring in at least a portion of your day under the sun. The coast will start with clouds and it should gradually clear through the day into a mostly sunny sky. The Oregon coast may pick up some spotty showers in the morning but it should be dry by the afternoon. I also want to let you folks out in the area of Pendleton know that you may have a quick morning shower as well. Most should be opening up and turning sunnier through the day. No heat just yet, but the heat is on the way.

I mentioned a small threat for an isolated shower in the valley as well. Although there is going to be more sunshine in the afternoon for us in Portland and nearby neighborhoods, we do have a low probability for a shower in the evening. Most of the time this will translate to just clouds around the region and showers will be few and far between. With that said, when you’re leaving the house tomorrow afternoon, just watch the sky a bit. If you do end up seeing a shower, just head inside for 10 to 15 minutes and it will be out of there quickly.

High pressure is back in the picture by the start of the new week, which you can see from the weather pattern graphic below. That ridge (bump in the orange and yellow), shifts east, drying out the conditions by the time we wrap up our Mother’s Day. We are on route for another dry week in Portland. With measurable rain unlikely today, we may go on another stretch of dry days.

With the dry conditions comes warmer temperatures. Notice that we are again way above the average by the time we get to Tuesday. Temperatures may even hit 80 degrees again, but regardless of the high temperature, we are going to be dry. The wind may pick up briefly for midweek as well.