PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A blast of winter weather is expected to impact the Portland area this week. Everything from rain and wind to snow and cold will continue through the weekend.

Some of the first snowflakes of the season could be seen as early as Tuesday night. The coldest temperatures of winter so far will arrive this weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s winter weather outlook that ramps up Wednesday and continues to get colder through the end of the week

Tuesday’s weather in Portland

Potentially damaging winds are possible by the start of the day Tuesday around Portland. A wind advisory is in effect through the mid-morning hours Tuesday as gusts near 30-50 mph. Broken tree limbs and uprooted trees could bring power outages to the area.

Gusty winds Monday night into Tuesday morning will increase the power outage possibility

This all comes as heavy snow and blizzard conditions continue for the mountains. Feet of snow are possible over the Cascades through the end of the week.

Portland sees its first chance of snow Tuesday night. That’s where temperatures will fall close to freezing, helping snowflakes survive the lower and warm elevations of the valley floor. Some weather models are putting Portland under a trace to a few inches of snow by Wednesday morning. This is a little deceiving as most of the snow totals will be lost to melting.

So, Portland won’t see any accumulative snow on paved surfaces. Higher elevations around the metro area could see a light dusting stick on the grass through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday snow in Portland

Those commuting around the Portland area Wednesday morning could see a few lingering snow flurries falling. Very little impacts are expected on roads as temperatures remain above freezing and climb into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Snow showers will transition to rain through the mid-morning hours.

Portland’s weekend cold and snow chance

Portland’s first winter blast of the season is expected this weekend. A cold pocket of air will dive south by Friday. The core of this cold blast is expected to remain east of the Cascades.

However, east winds will help funnel that cold air through the Columbia River Gorge and push the cold air into Portland.

Easterly winds out of the Columbia River Gorge help drop temperatures and increase the snow potential when moisture is available

The cold easterly winds will help turn available moisture into snow for parts of western Oregon and Washington. The chance of snow is expected by Saturday, but dangerously cold temperatures will arrive as early as Friday with temperatures sitting just above freezing.

The timing of the snow and accumulation numbers for this weekend continues to fluctuate as the storm takes shape over Canada. Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for Portland’s most accurate weather forecast as winter weather ramps up this week.