PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon and Washington’s second atmospheric river of the season will send a stream of moisture into the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday.

A few light rain showers are possible early Wednesday morning for parts of the Portland metro. A slight drying trend will return to the region by noon. The later afternoon hours of Wednesday is when the brunt of the atmospheric river starts to move into Portland.

Temperatures will remain mild as the clouds act like a blanket for the region early Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs will remain in the 50s and 60s through the weekend as rain chances remain high.

Rainy weather will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend. By Sunday night, some weather models are predicting close to five inches of rain.

Heavy rain could cause some urban locations to see minor flooding. Keeping your street drains clear of fallen leaves and debris will decrease the chance for flooded roads.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s rainy and mild week ahead

Despite the rainy weather, temperatures will sit slightly above average through the start of next week.

November in Portland is typically the second rainiest month of the year, but behind December. Average daytime high temperatures will continue to fall this month as the northern hemisphere marches closer to winter.