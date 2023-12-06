PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flooding remains a concern as rain actively falls over an already saturated Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service breaks this flooding threat down into several different categories.

Flood Watch

Heavy and persistent rain usually prompts the National Weather Service to issue a ‘flood watch‘. It’s defined as a time to “be prepared” and goes as far as saying that “conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.”

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service issues a ‘flood warning‘, “when the hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening.” This typically goes into effect along major rivers and other waterways. However, those smaller streams don’t usually get the same attention. Those smaller waterways get a different term, “Flood Advisory”.

Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service out of Portland explains that flood advisories are usually issued for ‘nuisance’ flooding in smaller areas. The National Weather Service goes to explain that flood advisories are “issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning.”