PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early onset of temperatures in the 80s and 90s felt in Portland this year brings very little impact to the start of meteorological summer on this first day of June.

Meteorological seasons are the quick and easy breakdown of summer, fall, winter and spring. The seasons align with the average temperatures associated with the months of the year.

Meteorological Summer

June, July and August are considered the summer months when talking about the meteorological summer season because they are the three warmest months of the year. Astronomical seasons typically fall within these months, but are based on the position of the earth relative to the sun. Meteorological summer starts at the beginning of June and continues through the final day of August. This differs from the start of astronomical summer on June 21 and goes through September 22.

Meteorological Fall

Fall is observed in September, October and November. This is more directly in line with Portland’s fall colors as well. Some local trees even start turning colors as early as the end of August and show off their colors through the end of November. Temperatures cool in September, but really start dropping off after the astronomical start of fall on September 22. That’s when the equator is most directly in line with the sun. That gives the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of daylight and darkness.

Meteorological Spring

Much of the same from the fall season can be seen in meteorological spring. March, April and May all fall under the spring category. The astronomical start of spring starts 19 days after the meteoritical start in March and continues through June 20 of 2024.

Meteorological Winter

Cold and snowy weather typically works its way back into the northern hemisphere as early as December. Astronomical winter falls in December, but not until December 21. That’s well after the first potential snowfall of the season. Thus, meteorological winter gives the greatest chance for snow to fall during the winter season.

Meteorological spring months Meteorological winter months Meteorological fall months Meteorological summer months

No matter what seasonal start you decide to celebrate, the tilt of the earth is the cause of the ever changing seasons.