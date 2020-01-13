What’s next? An update to your weather forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you amped up for snow? We’ve been waiting for this week for days now and we are finally starting to see weather models come together and colder air moving our direction.

I will preface, conditions are always fluid and changes may occur (they already have in the last 24 hours), but we at least able to monitor conditions around us and see how weather models are handling that.

Monday AM

Monday PM

Tuesday AM

Weather models continue to show a chance for lowland snow multiple times this week. The first up will be Sunday night (tonight) into Monday morning. I don’t anticipate much with this, however a moderate band may setup and snow for the West Hills and higher elevations of 500′ or so.

It’s possible snow mixes with rain to the valley floor. If we were to see that transition over to all snow, it shouldn’t be much. With that the National Weather Service has put out a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon for the communities at 500′ and above.

Our next threat, which I believe is more honest for the valley floor, will be late Monday and Tuesday morning/mid-day. Our profile for snow looks better come Tuesday with likely cold enough air for snow as an area of low pressure also connects with our region.

Right now from what I can analyze, I would say Tuesday morning to mid-day is going to be our highest threat for snow around Portland and potentially down to areas like Salem. Snow totals could be around a trace to 2″. Right now I am favoring this model run, but the snow totals are not locked down.

Regardless, it could make travel a bit slow come Tuesday morning.

After this first system we will watch Wednesday into Thursday for a potential heavy hitter. However, tracking of this system continues to wobble and if it ends up pulling further north it could spell rain with our southerly flow kicking in. You can see how close it is come Wednesday night around Portland and SW Washington.

The tracking of this low pressure will be very important. Additionally, it may take some time for this to depart, leading to the chance for snow come Thursday. However, that is still a ways out and much can change.

We constantly have updates and make sure you connect with us on social media too!