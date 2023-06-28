PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s rising temperatures are expected to hit 94 degrees on July 4. As a result, the National Weather Service office is warning people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses during the summer holiday.

“Heat related deaths are preventable,” the NWS says. “Protect yourselves and others from the impacts of heat waves.”

Common heat-related illnesses include heat exhaustion and heat stroke. But what’s the difference between the two and how can they be identified?

The National Weather Service states that signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. Without treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. Ways to prevent heat stroke include moving to a cooler area, loosening clothing, and drinking cold water. If symptoms don’t improve, seek medical care.

Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness and unconsciousness. Without treatment, heat stroke can be fatal or cause permanent disability.

Ways to prevent heat-related illness. (NWS)

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs states that the people most at risk of suffering from heat-related illnesses are generally those who take medications that affect hydration, very young or elderly age groups, people with poor hydration or health, and those without means to cool off.

The OASDHA states that it can be difficult to differentiate between heat exhaustion and heat stroke without professional medical care. However, heat stroke generally occurs when the core temperature of the human body rises above 104 degrees.

Portland’s seven-day forecast. (KOIN 6)

“The primary difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke has to do with core body temperature and persistent, severe neurologic manifestations,” The OASDHA says. “Heat stroke involves a core temperature above 104 [degrees] and persistent neurologic dysfunction to include coma, seizure and altered level of consciousness, confusion or headache. If heat stroke has set in and there is a delay in cooling, this condition can be fatal.”

Methods to avoid heat-related illness include staying cool and away from hotter areas, drinking plenty of water or drinks with electrolytes and glucose like sports drinks, and watching for common symptoms. If a person appears to be suffering from a heat stroke, call 911.