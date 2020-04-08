Where are the April showers? A dry stretch of weather is here

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The month of April started with some rain, but now a dry pattern is working in and we may have a week or so of little precipitation. That will not do us any good for the month of April, since we are already in the hole a bit.

Portland is currently 0.52 inches behind and we are starting a five to seven day stretch of dry weather. There may be a very light rain shower that passes by Friday or early next week, but overall, there doesn’t seem to be much rain in the forecast.

This time last year, we were already sitting at 1.75 inches of accumulated rain. That is the complete opposite of what we are experiencing this year. That was a very wet start to the month because the monthly average is 2.73 inches.

Little signs of rain coming

The Climate Prediction Center forecast is leaning towards a dry eight to 14-day outlook for the Pacific Northwest. That sounds about right based on the pattern that is setting up for the next five to seven days.

We have what is known as an “Omega Block” setting up. An Omega Block is typically an area of persistent high pressure wedged between two areas of low pressure. Without having to completely understand the graphic below, you can definitely picture an Ω shape. This is the reason for the name Omega Block because it resembles the Greek letter.

Right now, with that area of low pressure perched over the southwest, there are locations of California that may receive .50-1.00 inches through the remainder of the week. All of the rain is staying to the south of Oregon and we are now embracing warm and dry conditions as that region of high pressure moves in over the top of that low.

This usually takes a little bit of time to mix up and alter. Which means we will likely be hanging out in that region of dry and warmer weather for an extended period of time. That means the forecast is calling for little rain and likely warmer weather.