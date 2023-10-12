PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday morning is forecast to be especially cloudy along the Oregon coast and the I-5 corridor, making for lousy eclipse watching across the region.

However, National Weather Service Meteorologist Daniel Hartsock told KOIN 6 News that eclipse chasers should head east, where skies are expected to be less cloudy. According to the latest weather forecast, the best areas in Oregon for viewing the eclipse include Central and Southern Oregon, east of the Cascades.

High-elevation areas of the Cascades like Mount Hood and Mount St. Helens are also expected to have poor visibility Saturday, forecasts show. Places closest to the I-5 corridor showing the best chances for clear skies include Lakeview and areas just east of Bend. Hartsock said that the further east people go, the better the viewing conditions will be.

“Further out in Eastern Oregon is better,” Hartsock said. ”You’re looking at 20% cloud coverage in Ontario, so 80% chance of having clear skies.”

Anticipated cloud cover across Southern Oregon Saturday. (NWS)

Eclipse timeline. (KOIN 6)

The best areas for viewing the eclipse in Oregon are expected to see cloudy skies Saturday morning. (KOIN 6)

The partial eclipse will begin at 8:06 a.m. and peak at 9:19 a.m. During the peak, the moon will cover more than 85% of the sun’s diameter. Although viewing conditions look lousy in Western Oregon, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart reports that there may be some moments where the eclipsing sun shines through thinner patches of clouds.

“Don’t rule out the chance to see the ‘ring of fire’ just yet,” Cozart said. “Yes, there will be clouds, but a few thinner clouds could give you a filtered view of Saturday’s eclipse starting at 8:06 a.m.”

Chance of overcast skies Saturday morning: