PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meteorology is an imperfect science. The same goes for the snow icon on your weather app.

A snow icon appearing on your phone’s weather app isn’t something to get alarmed over. It’s just a bunch of ones and zeros coming together in a computer algorithm that prompts the snow icon to appear. It fails to take into consideration the change in elevation over the Portland metro area. That’s a key player in what locations will see snow and which ones won’t. It also doesn’t have the capability to look at winds and cold air movement as well as meteorologist can detect.

Meteorologists have the upper hand in taking the ones and zeros and relating that to past weather events. For starters, weather forecasts are really only good three days out. After three days, meteorologists are able paint a pretty clear picture of what will happen, but it’s not perfect. Just the same with weather apps.

Meteorologists paint a clear weather picture by looking at long range weather models. This is the standard definition of weather forecasting. It’s much different than the high definition forecasts that are analyzed with the HRRR and NAM to name a few. Those ‘high definition’ forecasts are pretty accurate a few days out.

Weather models continue to disagree on the chance for snow along the Willamette Valley Saturday, January 13, 2024

Right now, the long range, or standard definition weather models aren’t really agreeing on the chance for snow in Portland by Saturday, January 13, 2024. A week out in advance can sometimes give some extreme conditions in either direction. Not to mention, they can frequently flip back and forth from one extreme to the next throughout a single day. Your phone’s weather app will pull this information without seeing these disagreeing trends. That means the snow icon can come in and out of the picture throughout a single day on the weather apps. All depending on when the user looks at their app. Meteorologists see this unreliable trend and adjust the forecast as followed.

So, the chance for Portland to see snow by the end of next week is possible. There’s the same likelihood of Portland seeing nothing at all. That means you’ll need to stay weather aware over the next week. As the weather forecast becomes more reliable the KOIN 6 Weather Team will deliver the most accurate weather forecast to the Portland area as winter remains.