Widespread frost and potential record low temps Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Grab your winter jackets because it is going to be a cold start to our Sunday with temperatures down to freezing. Expect frost in the early hours until we warm up with the help of that sunshine coming in. Most neighborhoods starting around freezing if not a degree or two below. That is the case from Vancouver all the way south to Eugene. A cold morning for central and eastern Oregon as well, with temperatures starting in the 20s and potentially the teens. This is going to be a cold April morning, below average about 10 degrees or so.

It’s possible that we break an overnight low temperature for today, with a forecast of 31 in Portland. The record for today is 33 degrees, which was set back in 1991. There are a handful of locations that may be close, including Troutdale and Hillsboro. Check out the tweet below from the National Weather Service in Portland. If the current record is around 30-33 degrees, there is a shot of breaking the low!

Locations within our forecast area have a chance to tie/break overnight low temp records. Here is the list of some of the places along with the current record, the date of the record & the chance of breaking the record when using the National Blend of Models (NBM) guidance. pic.twitter.com/sic9kTigKD — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) April 10, 2021

We won’t be cool all day, not one bit. We should get a boost back to around average or so by the afternoon. Use the slideshow below to cycle through your region. The Oregon coast will have temperatures around the lower 50s to mid 50s. Frost is possible for you folks, with a sunny day on tap by afternoon. The wind is mostly gentle, but you may have a gust or two. Areas of the Willamette Valley should top off around 60 degrees. Plenty of sunshine to absorb today, get the bike out and go for a spin. The wind will be weak, running out of the north mostly around 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night into Monday the temperatures will be closer to the mid 30s, but for our Sunday morning, freezing or below. If you keep cycling through the slideshow, you can find your forecast for central and eastern Oregon, as well as the Gorge and mountain.

High pressure moving in our direction and that is keeping us dry. Rain has been few and far between this month and we continue that trend. The weather pattern graphic below will help show that mountain forming to our west, which is that ridge building. That is going to be the reason for the warm and dry weather through the week. That will continue to get stronger and stronger and that will give us a jolt to our temperatures by midweek. Are you looking forward to 70 degree temperatures again? There is a strong chance that we are heading that way.

With all the dry time coming, the flowers and blossoms are going to be fantastic. Check out the weeping cherry tree that was shared with me on Saturday. Plus all the spring flowers underneath. Tulips are coming out in full force and we have plenty of calm weather to keep them around for some time.