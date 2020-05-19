Wild weather, thunderstorms for Oregon’s eastern half

Highs in the valley will reach the mid to low 60s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mostly cloudy today with a chance for a few showers at the coast, in the valley and over the Cascades. Highs in the valley reach the mid to low 60s. It’s a different story in eastern Oregon, eastern Washington or the northern Rockies today – you will likely encounter thunderstorms. The worst of it expected in Montana where there’s a slight risk for severe storms.





The National Weather Service In Pendleton Oregon issued a Flood Advisory this morning for the following areas until 7 a.m.:

Northwestern Morrow County In Northeastern Oregon

Northwestern Gilliam County In North Central Oregon

Northeastern Sherman County In North Central Oregon

Eastern Klickitat County In South Central Washington

Some locations that could experience flooding include: Goldendale, Arlington, Biggs, Wasco, Ione, Rufus, Goodnoe Hills, Alderdale, Rock Creek, Cliffs, Maryhill, Blalock, Olex, Cecil and Roosevelt.

Pullman, WA funnel cloudy. Credit: RJ Knight

Monday was an attention-grabbing day in eastern Washington. See the funnel cloud video out of Pullman, WA by RJ Knight. The National Weather Service in Spokane responded to multiple funnel cloud reports in the Pullman area Monday afternoon around 3:30pm and said these were not tornadoes, rather cold funnels.

What’s a cold funnel? Simply put it happens most often in the spring and fall. You have cold air aloft and relatively warm air at the surface thanks to daytime heating.

Cold air funnels are defined as the following according to the NWS, “they form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. Temperatures around 15,000 to 20,000 feet above the ground are quite cold. Cold air funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions they can touch down and cause EF-0 level (winds up to 85 mph) tornado damage”.

Salem had a record day for rain totals Monday at 0.68". The old record was 0.66" (2005).