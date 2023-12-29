PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Strong easterly winds will help push Portland into the weekend. Wind gusts will build through the day as mostly dry weather returns.

Gusty winds will have very little impacts on the temperature around Portland. Highs will push toward the mid 50s, but those mid 50s will feel slightly cooler than that with the wind. Gusts will near 40 mph for some locations. Isolated power outages are a concern moving into the afternoon hours Friday

A few spotty showers are possible through the day Friday, but little rain accumulation is expected. This comes as Portland continues to see above average precipitation totals for the month of December.

Rain accumulation expected in western Oregon and Washington Friday, December 29, 2023

Temperatures will remain above normal as a ridge of high pressure remains over the western half of the country. This will continue the warmer than normal conditions in Portland through the end of the year.

So far, Portland has seen it’s second warmest December on record. There is still a chance for it to hit the warmest December on record as Portland’s still got a few warm days left in the month.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the warmer, windy, and wet end to the year in Portland

Those warmer temperatures come with a chance for a few hit and miss showers. A drier New Year’s Eve is expected with temperatures falling into the low 40s.

Dry and mild conditions expected in Portland come New Year’s Eve Sunday night

Afternoon highs will begin to fall closer to normal for the first week of the new Year, but remain above average.