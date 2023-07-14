PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hot, dry, and breezy conditions expected Saturday have prompted a Weather Alert Day on Saturday — a term KOIN 6 meteorologists use for high-alert situations — as the wildfire threat increases for the Willamette Valley.

The Portland National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Stronger northwesterly winds will help dry valley locations as temperatures warm nearly 10-15 degrees above normal Tuesday.

Relative humidity values will drop low enough to sustain unstable fire conditions. Fires that potentially start in these hot, dry and windy conditions have the chance to spread rapidly.

The wildfire threat remains elevated along the Willamette Valley Saturday as hot and dry conditions remain this weekend

The wildfire threat remains elevated east of the Columbia River Gorge Friday evening through Saturday evening. Winds will be even stronger with gusts nearing 45 mph.

Fire danger increases east of the Columbia River Gorge this weekend

In addition to the wildfire threat, heat will increase in lower elevations through the Cascades and Willamette Valley. Some Coastal Range spots could also feel the heat Saturday.

A Heat Advisory is in place through late Saturday evening.

Hottest temperatures will fall on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, taking breaks in the shade and in air-conditioned locations are a must this weekend.

Heat safety tips for this weekend’s summer heat in Portland

Heat-related illnesses are possible as very little relief from the heat will be found overnight. Early morning lows will fall into the mid 60s for most of the Willamette Valley by Saturday morning and again Sunday morning.