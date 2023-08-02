Summer flowers surviving the hot and dry summer weather in Portland

Another round of hot, sunny weather Wednesday in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of sunny skies and summer heat will build across western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday dry and sunny skies remain. Typically, Portland should see temperatures in the mid 80s for this time of year.

Summer heat remains along with sunshine for the Willamette Valley Wednesday, August 2, 2023

These summer-like conditions will only continue to build as the week moves forward. Highs will work towards the low to mid 90s by this weekend and next week.

These hot and dry conditions will increase the wildfire threat as thunderstorms also pose a threat to those east of the Cascades.

Dry lightning increases Oregon’s wildfire threat by the end of the week

Lightning activity with very little rain is possible Thursday and Friday. That dry lightning threat could potentially start and spread new wildfires.

That’s why the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

Wildfire threat increases in central and southeastern Oregon later this week

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s hot and dry weather pattern as August brings more dry weather to the region

There is a chance for cooler and cloudier weather by the middle of next week. That’s where afternoon highs will return to near-normal conditions.