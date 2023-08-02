PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of sunny skies and summer heat will build across western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday dry and sunny skies remain. Typically, Portland should see temperatures in the mid 80s for this time of year.
These summer-like conditions will only continue to build as the week moves forward. Highs will work towards the low to mid 90s by this weekend and next week.
These hot and dry conditions will increase the wildfire threat as thunderstorms also pose a threat to those east of the Cascades.
Lightning activity with very little rain is possible Thursday and Friday. That dry lightning threat could potentially start and spread new wildfires.
That’s why the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.
There is a chance for cooler and cloudier weather by the middle of next week. That’s where afternoon highs will return to near-normal conditions.