Will February get back on the winter tracks?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With two and half more weeks of February left, we have a concerning 0.15 inches of rain in the bucket.

There is another massive ridge of high pressure expected to arrive in the next two days, which is going to take our conditions and shoot them straight into Spring.

Spring officially begins March 20, not this weekend, and meteorological Spring begins on March 1. Do we have time to get the winter wheels back into the grooves? It sure feels like we are a bit off the rails from our normal February weather. We have neglected to bring in any major rain in Portland’s forecast, while mountain snow is surviving from a massive late December and early January event. We need both to find a place back into our forecast.

The first three days of the month brought in miniscule rain totals. There is no rain in the forecast for the next four days. We will be in a rain deficit, over an inch, by that time. That also means the mountains are going to be without any snow for a few more days too. It’s a perfect day to get up on the mountain if you want to cruise down the slopes under a bright sunny sky.

The next two days are going to be sunny and warm. Friday the wind increases, which may create a few problems for the runs that are more open to the wind. Possibility for some snow on Valentine’s Day. That means you can do some tandem skiing down the slopes under fresh snow while holding hands with your partner!

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

One day of snow isn’t going to do the trick. We need to find the mountain snow because it offers endless benefits for our state. The unfortunate issue that has been happening, is we’ve had some atmospheric blocking. Massive high pressure, squeezed in between two low pressure systems. This is pushing the storm track to the north. It also takes T I M E for everything to get going again. Notice in the graphic below that the jet stream, which is represented by the colorful ribbon, is climbing way up to the top of the graphic pictured on the left side. That is the massive ridge that keeps developing over the Pacific Ocean.

Here is another way to perceive that ridge of high pressure. I’ve fast-forward the weather model out to next Wednesday, where we may have another ridge developing just to the west. There is possibility that it is far enough west for some action to move in from the north, but it will be a close call. Why? We may have a cut-off low developing over the four corner states, which can slow down the movement of the weather pattern once again. When we have an area of low pressure disconnect from the main westerly flow of the jet stream, it can take days to move. That could potentially prevent the second ridge from shifting any further to the east. That would prevent any change from occurring. This could be helpful if we ended up in the zone that would encourage rain and mountain snow. It doesn’t look likely at this juncture of time.

You can think of atmospheric blocking, as a giant wall that takes some time to break down. This leads to nearly stationary movement of both the high pressure and the area of low pressure. You can see that in the graphic above me that we have the two of them together. High pressure generally means sunshine and warmer temperatures. That would be the ultimate bust to our winter forecast for the month of February. We will know a lot more come this weekend. Snow chances start to lower quickly as March moves in.

If we are hoping for more winter weather, we need to get this jet stream moving.