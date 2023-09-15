PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of summer heat builds over western Oregon and Washington on Friday. This latest stent of potential 90-plus-degree heat could be Portland’s last for the year.

Sunny skies will help warm the Willamette Valley into the low 90s again. Records won’t likely fall, but it will be close for many locations on Friday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares western Oregon’s near record heat for Friday, September 15, 2023 and how it compares to the current records

Typically, Portland sees its last 90-degree temperature on September 5. The latest 90-degree temperature was recorded a month later on October 5, 1980. The likelihood of 90-degree heat being felt in September is rare. Only 4.5% of the time will Portland hit 90 degrees in September. However, last year Portland saw 90-degree heat as late as September 26.

Portland’s 90 degree heat breakdown for September

This latest bite of summer heat is short-lived. Cooler and cloudier conditions start to work their way back into the Pacific Northwest by the end of the weekend and for the start of next week.

Cooler and cloudier weather is expected in Portland by the start of next week

This might be Portland’s last stent of the 90-degree heat as the end of the month’s average is typically in the low 70s.