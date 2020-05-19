Will this May break the streak of dry May months?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We started the week of May 18 with not only the 40 year anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens, but we also had our wettest day this month.

For the first time we had over .25 inches of rain and many in the valley saw something similar. Some locations had .50-1.00 inches of rain to start the week. That is exactly what we need as we continue to battle a drought across the state. The forecast calls for more rain until about the weekend. You can see some of the totals here in the graphic from the NWS Portland office.

Thank you to all the @CoCoRaHS observers for submitting their rainfall reports over the past 24 hours. You can view the zoom-able map here… https://t.co/2c6AFowJbi More information on how to join… https://t.co/CzTWcK6SaL #pdxtst #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/DIUQAF4g8Q — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) May 19, 2020

We have been very hopeful this month for some legitimate rain. There is an underlying hope to this year because the last five years have been consistently dry for the month of May. It has been an interesting decade for the month of May. It’s hard to recall each year, but from 2010 to 2014, we either accumulated above average totals or just about average. Then we hit 2015 and our May months have been terribly dry, not even cracking 1 inch in 2015 or 2018. All years below average and not even hitting 2 inches of rain. 2018 we only saw 0.17 inches of rain and that was the second driest May on record coming out of the airport. That is why we are hoping to break the cycle for 2020 with at least 2.00 inches of rain and if we are fortunate, we may even hit our average of 2.47 inches.

A limited amount of moisture Tuesday and Wednesday so it is unlikely we see a major it to our rain totals the next few days. A small chance for a few isolated showers to add some measurable rain until Thursday. Come Thursday we have another system dive in and this front should help bring in another chance for .20 inches of rain if we are fortunate. Fingers crossed for a successful month!