Will we make it 3 days in a row with thunderstorms?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An active stretch of weather is likely to continue for some locations in the Willamette Valley on Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday both brought in cells with hail and even some thunder and lightning, and it’s likely that we have one more day of storms before a break. However, the location for thunderstorms is going to shift slightly for your Wednesday afternoon.

That threat for t-storms is going to be more focused to the south from Salem south. We can’t rule out some isolated storms near Portland or SW Washington, but the greatest threat will be south of Portland today.

Storm Threat – Coutesy NWS Storm Prediction Center

Surface-Based CAPE – College of DuPage

Notice that there is a small threat for storms stretching through California up to Oregon. This will include areas like Eugene and many locations stretching up to Marion county. Now, Tuesday was likely the most potent afternoon for thunderstorms but those locations to the south will be able to tap into some of that energy today and potentially some of you from The Dalles to the east.

The graphic to the left is displaying a convective parameter called CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy), which is a measure of how much energy an air parcel would gain by being lifted to a specific height in the atmosphere. We aren’t working with much today, but it should be enough for some isolated t-storms.

I would say at this time that the biggest threat would be hail. Most of the time we see small pea size hail but from time to time it may be larger. This ultimately should be our last day of thunderstorms as an area of low pressure and trough departs the region (read more about this here). A moment of reprieve on Thursday with likely a dry day and more sunshine.

Radar Wednesday Mid-day

Lastly, a courtesy reminder that if you hear thunder to go inside for a while as that t-storm passes (15-20 minutes).