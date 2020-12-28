Will winter weather show up before the end of the year?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You know those days where there are some clouds around but there is a beautiful blue gap right over the city and the sun is beaming down?

Well, we have that going on in a much larger scale as a hole is planted right over the Pacific Ocean in our neck of the woods this Monday.

High pressure building to the east with a trough extending up the California coast is keeping us relatively quiet at this time. All the action is going to be situated over the four corners region the next day or two.

The visible satellite image below will help show that clear sky from the valley out to the ocean. What is going on to the east? Well that is thick fog that has formed near the surface and that is likely going to be untouched for most of the day.

Lincoln City, Oregon – Chinook Winds Casino Resort Camera

You can take a look at the Lincoln City camera at mid-day. What a lovely scene as waves come crashing in under a blue sky. Temperatures to warm to the 50s this afternoon and it should be a welcoming sight up and down the Oregon and Washington coast.

It doesn’t look like much is going to happen the next day or two. That means we are going to start the week off with dry weather. That doesn’t happen all that often this time of the year.

WINTER BEFORE THE NEW YEAR?

After a quiet December here in Portland, outside of rain, you may be asking when the winter weather will show up.

It’s never guaranteed here, but there is usually a forecast or two that does involve the risk for snow. Well it’s not going to happen before the new year. Low elevation snow does not look like an option around Portland before 2021.

There isn’t going to be much fluctuation between temperatures either, outside of a cold Tuesday morning in the 20s. That means we aren’t looking at a cold pool of air nor a warm winter trend in the forecast at this time.

We did have a bout of winter snow on Christmas for the Gorge and there may be another chance at that before we wrap up the year. For Portland and folks west of the Cascades, we have more rain in the forecast before Friday.

The image is a weather model for late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is when the changes start to occur for the PNW. High pressure over the Columbia Basin will fall south and low pressure will start to move in from the northwest.

It will still be pretty cold east of the Cascades at this time, but temperatures should still be warm enough to the west. That moisture finds a way to us probably after midnight on Tuesday but it may be earlier for some. Expecting a cold rain around the valley with the chance for snow and a wintry precipitation in the Gorge. The rain in the valley on Wednesday and Thursday should be enough to get us close to our December average, which is over 5 inches.

Now you can see that the temperature aloft is gong to be slightly warmer for Central Oregon Wednesday before that rush of colder air comes in west of the Cascades. We will have to reevaluate that thermal profile as this moisture comes in on Wednesday. If models hold to the warmer air with the cold surface temperatures, we may have freezing rain. It’s a similar situation from Christmas.

You can see what is going on with the snow levels as we go through the week. We start fairly high, but fall down to the Government Camp area as that system moves in on Wednesday. That cold air advection will completely take over behind the front Wednesday night to Thursday.

This will be some mountain snow for the ski resorts. The heavy snow will arrive early in the new year, which means we are finishing the year under rather quiet conditions. For those of you hoping for that snow in the valley, we will have to look to 2021 for our first snow.