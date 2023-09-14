PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dry river beds are becoming more common during this late summer drought in the Pacific Northwest.

Parts of the Willamette River have completely dried up around Willamette Park. Thursday’s hot and dry conditions have only helped to expose the river bed even more with levels dropping as low as 0.45′ Thursday afternoon in downtown Portland.

Low Willamette river levels seen from Willamette Park by KOIN 6 Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock

The lack of rainfall and decreased snowpack is keeping rivers low. Oregon and Washington rivers typically see the highest river levels in the spring. That’s due to the buildup of winter rains and snow melting over the Cascades.

Visually, snow is nearly absent from the highest elevations of Mt. Hood and Mount St. Helens. Slightly more snow is visible over Mt. Adams.

Mount Adams as seen from The Dalles on September 14, 2023 with very little snow Mt. Hood as seen from Vancouver, WA on September 13, 2023 with very little snow Mount St. Helens as seen from Ridgfield, WA on September 14, 2023 with very little snow

High mountain peaks typically see a better chance of a dusting of snow in the month of September. That’s when wetter and cooler weather starts to work its way back into the Pacific Northwest.