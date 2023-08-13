Several days at or above 100 degrees this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday is the first day of what is likely to be the hottest weather we have seen since last summer, with several days at or above 100 degrees in the Willamette Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from Sunday through Thursday.

Several daytime high and overnight low temperature records will likely fall this week. We are calling for three days at or above 100 degrees in Portland. Cooler temperatures can be found along the coast this week, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s.

Overnight low temperatures in Portland, especially Monday and Tuesday nights, may not fall below 70 in Portland, and that would only be for about an hour around 5-6 a.m.

Please check on the elderly, pets, and drink lots of water as the heat builds this week. Be careful out there.