PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Willamette Valley continues to see one of the driest summers on record despite the smattering of rain that Portland received on Sunday.

The National Weather Service states that Salem is currently seeing the second driest stretch of weather recorded between May 1 and Aug. 5 since 1892. Eugene is seeing the driest weather on record for the same period, receiving 12% of its average rainfall.

Dismal rainfall totals for the Wilamette Valley between May 1 and Aug. 5, 2023. (NWS)

Areas of the Willamette Valley to the south and east of Salem are experiencing the driest conditions in the region. Portland has also had an abnormally dry summer and is currently seeing the 10th lowest rainfall totals between May 1 and Aug. 5 since 1941.

“Well, it has been dry,” Portland’s NWS office stated. “Questions arose how unusual this summer has been. While it has been drier than normal, the worst areas are to the south and east of Salem, mainly between I-5 and the Cascades crest. Much of that area has only seen 10 to 20% of their normal May to July rainfall.”

Rain clouds moved across Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington on Sunday, bringing 0.01 inches of rain to the Portland area. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says more light rain will be possible in Portland on Wednesday.

“By Wednesday, a weak low system arrives and may bring in a chance for very light showers or sprinkles in Portland,” Bayern said. “Likely no need for a rain jacket with little-to-no measurable rain in the forecast.”