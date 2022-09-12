PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You know that summer is starting to wrap up when we finally start to see a little moisture around here. On Monday we recover from the weekend of wildfire smoke and crummy air quality.

The water that we are tapping into Monday morning is moving north from the outskirts of post-tropical Cyclone Kay. That moisture may be enough to produce a few showers in the Willamette Valley, cutting our 67 day streak of no measurable rain.

We will kick out that moisture through the day, turning sunny as we enter the afternoon. Not a cloud free sky, but definitely more blue than we have seen in a few days.

Temperatures will be right around 60 degrees in the morning, with highs warming up to around 80 degrees. Air quality will be better by evening as wildfire smoke departs.

A similar forecast for those of you that are in the western Gorge.

Fall is around the corner!

