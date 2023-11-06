PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Active weather will continue across Portland metro Monday with high wind gusts at the top of the list as we start our new week.

A Wind Advisory will be in place throughout the Willamette Valley from 7am to 10pm on Monday with wind speeds out of the south ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Locations for the Wind Advisory include the greater Portland and Vancouver area. The forecast is calling for gusts reach up to 45 mph across our region.

Along with the strong winds, there is also a chance for the Oregon coast and the Willamette Valley to see thunderstorms. With the possibility of t-storms comes soaking rain at times with lightning and possible hail.

You can be prepared for severe weather by staying aware of your surroundings. Do you have your phone charged? Are you set up to get weather text alerts from KOIN6 and the National Weather Service? Reach out to your local NWS office or follow the prompts here to ensure you’re up to date with the latest news and weather.