Wind Advisory in place for your Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday evening is going to be breezy and wet with an area of low pressure moving closer to the region tonight. A Wind Advisory in place until 10 PM tonight. Sustained wind speeds around 20-30 mph and gusts pushing 40 to 45 mph. The wind advisory stretches through counties of Clackamas, Clark, Marion, Multnomah, and Washington.

We aren’t quite to the High Wind Warning criteria, but it will be windy nonetheless. Over the last decade, on average, we’ve had about 7.5 wind advisories in the Portland zone. This would be the first wind advisory for the fiscal year. Wind event averages show around 2 to 3 wind events over two observation sites in October. This may be our first one for October.

The wind gust forecast is painting around 35 mph wind gusts at the 9 PM hour. This event is going to be widespread. The wind will be impacting the coast, valley, gorge, and areas of central and eastern Oregon. It will start to settle down overnight into Monday morning. Returning to more of a harnessed and relaxed wind for your Monday forecast.

Here is an idea of the wind gusts in Portland every 3 hours for the next 24 hours. Although both models have around 35 mph, it is possible we push that 40 mph range. When we combine the soggy ground and the wind, we may have some issues with trees or debris. You can find all your updates here.