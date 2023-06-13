PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Strong westerly winds blowing in from the Pacific Ocean are expected to bring powerful 25 to 55-mph gusts to the Columbia River Gorge and cooler temperatures to Northwest and Oregon and Southwest Washington Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region, stating that winds of 15 to 25 mph will be possible through most of the Central Columbia River Gorge and the Hood River Valley Tuesday. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast for the area, with 55-mph gusts possible in traditionally windier areas.

“An unseasonably strong but dry cold front will sweep across the Pacific Northwest, causing west winds to increase throughout the day today,” the NWS said.



Expected wind conditions. (NWS)

The winds are forecast to pick up Tuesday afternoon before dying back down in the evening. Similar wind conditions are expected Wednesday.

“Winds will ease slightly later tonight, but gusts of up to 35 mph can be expected through Wednesday evening,” the NWS said. “Residents may want to consider bringing loose objects inside this morning before winds increase later today.”

Affected areas of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington include the Eastern Columbia River Gorge, the Lower Columbia Basin, the Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains and Southern Blue Mountains, the Kittitas Valley and the Simcoe Highlands.