Wind and rain coming in to finish off the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We had our warmest day so far this year on Saturday, but we won’t have the same pleasure to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures likely take a 10 degree hit on Sunday with highs only topping off near the mid-50s. We will start the morning off in the lower 40s under clouds, some broken. The morning shouldn’t bring much wind, but that will intensify through the day, especially in the afternoon. For those of you starting your day at the Oregon coast, your temperatures will be in the mid-40s with highs only topping off a few degrees warmer by afternoon. That cold front moves through and it nears the coast earlier and prevents temperatures from warming very much Sunday. It’s likely that those of you out near Pendleton could top off at 70 degrees tomorrow. With that cold air coming in with that front, the wind is really going to pick up for central and eastern areas of Oregon.

I wouldn’t count on the rain being here in the morning. It’s likely we will have showers developing closer to mid-day and then it will pick up as we get closer to the afternoon and early evening. The Oregon coast will start with rain and then it will start to dry from the northwest do the southeast as that front moves inland. Post shower activity is still possible with the cool unsettled air and the northwest flow. If you use the slideshow, you can see how it starts to clear out near the evening around Portland and folks to the west. Showers still possible to the south and this is when the snow will be coming down tomorrow.

The winter weather advisory for the Cascades starts at 4:00 p.m. and will continue until Monday morning at 5:00 a.m., Heaviest snow to fall above 5,000 feet, but the snow level will be below the passes, especially later in the day as that cold air rushes into the mountains. With the warmer air east of the Cascades and that cold winter air moving in behind the front, the wind is going to increase up on the mountain too. Although fresh snow is coming 4 to 8 inches, it will be windy up there if you’re thinking about skiing or snowboarding tomorrow afternoon.

Here are two weather models for the wind gust forecast tomorrow afternoon: I believe they are overplaying the strength, but I would be prepared for wind gusting to the mid-30s tomorrow. The wind will be stronger for the Cascade foothills and through the Gorge over towards the folks in central and northeast Oregon. The wind may even push the 50 mph range from The Dalles over to Pendleton. Talk about a windy day, there will likely be some blowing dust for those of you to the east.

Here are the weather alerts regarding the wind for today. A high wind warning for Condon and Pendleton, which begins at 2:00 p.m. and expires Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. There is also a wind advisory, which you can see on the slideshow, which has the same criteria but the wind will be slightly weaker. It possible that some locations will be dealing with some blowing dust. If you were hoping to do some work tomorrow before the week started, you may have some troubles with the wind.