Wind and rain to start the new week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The next 24 hours are going to be breezy across the state of Oregon. With it some blowing rain and gloomy conditions to start our work. When will the strongest wind occur? Depending on where you are, that wind may be strongest in the morning or in the afternoon. For those living at the coast or in the Willamette Valley, the wind will be at its peak overnight and early in the morning. The afternoon will still bring in some gusty conditions, but it will become slightly more tame by the afternoon for areas like Portland.





The wind will be cranking out of the southwest at the surface, but we will even have a strong westerly wind aloft too. With that, we will likely have some support for showers and snow for the mountains. Now the wind gust forecast which is weather model data, is drawing wind gusts in the mid 30s for the valley before sunrise. This will likely be heard in some capacity overnight and it may even cause some minor problems. There is no wind advisory for the Willamette Valley at this time, but with stronger wind to the east, a weather alert is in place for areas like Madras and Pendleton.

What does that mean? Communities from Bend stretching north to The Dalles and Pendleton may observe wind gusts up to about 45 mph. That wind advisory is in place from 7 AM to 7 PM, anticipate some blowing trees and items around the yard. If your garbage pickup is on Monday, you may need to be a bit weary of the wind blowing your bins down the street. Expect the wind to become more calm by Tuesday.