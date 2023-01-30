PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold.

Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service out of Portland issued a Wind Chill Advisory early Monday morning as some locations saw feels-like temperatures of 15 degrees below zero.

Cold, but not record-breaking cold expected in Portland Tuesday morning

Feels-like temperatures or wind chill temperatures refer to the temperature it actually feels like outside. This is only related to living things that give off heat. Humans and other animals lose heat through convection.

With little to no wind outside, that heat stays close to the body which makes it feel the actual temperature reading.

Meanwhile, on windy occasions, that heat moves away from the body. Without that natural insulation, the temperature outside feels much colder due to the lose of heat.

Frostbite becomes a growing concern to exposed skin as the body can’t keep itself insulated. This is possible again Tuesday morning. Temperatures will begin to warm by the middle of the week.